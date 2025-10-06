Black Clover Returns This Fall: What You Need to Know

Black Clover is going to be making its return later this month with three new chapters, so it’s time to get ready for the franchise’s big comeback this Fall. Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of its manga, and series creator Yuki Tabata has been releasing massive chapters on a quarterly basis for nearly two years at this point. But each of these updates brings the series closer to its end as Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom continues to struggle against Lucius Zogratis and his powerful army of Paladins and monster clones.

Black Clover will be returning with the next issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine hitting later this month, and there is quite a lot to get ready for as Asta is preparing to go back into the fight against Lucius and potentially bring this long running series closer to the end than it ever has been before. Much like the entry from earlier this Summer, there are going to be multiple chapters bringing us through the intense final climax as we’re soon going to see whether or not Asta can save the day.

What to Know For Black Clover’s Fall 2025 Return

Black Clover has revealed that it will be returning with the Fall 2025 issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine releasing on October 30th in Japan (and likely October 29th for fans in the United States). Although the number of pages we’ll get to see this time has yet to be confirmed, it will be releasing three new chapters. This will bring fans through Chapters 384 to 386 before it all wraps, and will likely have close to 60 pages in total when all is said and done. This means it’s going to be a fairly significant update coming our way.

As for what’s actually going to go down in the new chapters, that’s still very much up in the air. Because while the previous chapters have seen the Clover Kingdom’s knights taking down the key Paladins, Lucius unlocked a new level of power that instantly brought them all back to life with monstrous new forms. Then they started to get help from neighboring kingdoms as past allies and foes made their way to the battlefield, so there are suddenly a lot more battlefields to keep track of.

Is Black Clover Going to End This Year?

It was starting to look like Black Clover would be wrapping up its final arc sometime in 2025 thanks to how big previous updates had been, but now that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case. Not only does Asta need to settle his final fight against Lucius, but there are now so many characters in the mix that they will need some final big moments of their own before the series came come to an end. But that’s just limited to the end of the fight itself.

Because while Black Clover might be ending the fight against Lucius soon, there is still a potential for a final epilogue entry to bring the full story to an end. This fight might be important, but the franchise still has bigger questions about whether or not Asta or Yuno will be crowned the Ultimate Wizard King at the end of it all. Not only that, but the relationships between kingdoms will likely change in the future too so there might be time spent on all of this. Either way, make sure you check out these new chapters this Fall with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

