‘Black Clover’ Enters New Arc With New Casting Announcement

The latest Black Clover episode took the first steps into the Seabed Temple arc, and fans were introduced to a mysterious young woman singing among the rocks at the beach at the end of the episode.

This is Kahono, and it was announced in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump that she will be voiced by Megumi Han in the anime.

The name Megumi Han should strike a major chord among anime fans because Han has provided the voices of famous characters like Little Witch Academia‘s Akko, Miki Makimura in Devilman Crybaby, and Gon from Hunter x Hunter.

The addition of Kahono marks the beginning of the Seabed Temple arc, in which the Black Bulls must travel to a mysterious temple in the middle of the ocean in order to capture a very important magical stone. This arc features bigger magical battles and powers than the series has featured yet. This new status quo is even further enhanced by the new opening theme “Guess who is back” by Kumi Kouda, and the new ending theme is “Four” as performed by Faky.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The previous arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series and just wrapped recently. Fans were excited to see the arc play out as this arc followed Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.