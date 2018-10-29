‘Black Clover’ Reveals the King’s Magic Power

The latest arc of the Black Clover manga has flipped the entire Clover Kingdom upside down as the Royal Knights continue to fight their best against the reviving Elf threat. It’s also led to the reveal of new spells and powers.

While fans have seen the Wizard King’s power in the series, fans have yet to see the magic belonging to the actual king of the Clover Kingdom, Augustus Kira Clover XIII. But with its reveal in the latest chapter, fans see just why Clover XIII doesn’t get any real respect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover 179

We get a look at what is going on with the King. Langris is in a standoff with him. We see the King’s magic. Just as Langris is about to deal with him Finral, Yami, and Jack show up to battle. Looking forward to this fight. pic.twitter.com/WnQo93V0OW — Kushikime (@LewdsnReviews) October 26, 2018

When an Elf possesed Langris makes his way into the Clover Kingdom’s main castle, Clover XIII decides to punish him for making it into the royal chamber. Without the Magic Knights to protect, Clover XIII unleashes his own magical spell: “Light Magic, Absolute Monarch of Divine Brilliance.”

He tries to intimidate the possessed Langris and push his authority, but Langris easily brushes it away with his dangerous spatial magic. Saying that it’s a slow spell, Clover XIII’s just shown another reason why the Clover Kingdom citizens tend to respect the position of Wizard King more.

Though the Clover Kingdom is lead by a royal bloodline, the more envious position is of Wizard King, which any powerful wizard can be awarded should they work hard enough. It’s what Asta has been working toward this entire time, and this moment reveals just how crucial the Wizard King is. Without one, all of this has happened and it’s not like the citizens can depend of the strength of the actual king.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.