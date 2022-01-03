Black Clover Readies for New Year and Movie With Special Art

Black Clover is getting ready for the new year and the release of its upcoming new movie with some special new art for the start of 2022! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series had quite the transformative 2021 as the anime adaptation wrapped up its impressive 170 episode run. While there was no announcement that the TV anime would continue someday, the final episode of the series did also include the reveal that the first feature film in the franchise was now in the works. That means fans are keeping a close eye on the manga this year for what could be coming next.

It has yet to be revealed when Black Clover’s new movie will be hitting theaters in Japan, but fans are keeping a close eye on each of the manga’s developments for clues in what could be coming in the future of the series. As Tabata’s original manga enters its sixth year of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans and Tabata are looking ahead to the bright future as the manga is clearly showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. You can check out the special Black Clover art for New Year’s Day below from its official Twitter account:

The anime came to an end with a major cliffhanger that cut the series off right before Asta and the other Clover Kingdom knights made their raid on the Spade Kingdom. The manga release has now gone quite a bit further than from where the anime came to an end, but there’s still enough that could be covered if this was all adapted for the new movie. It might gleam over some of the more detailed moments, but the fight scenes all take place at the same time and are over relatively quickly in terms of how the anime handled the manga’s fights in the past.

There’s also a chance that the new movie could spark an original story all of its own, but it would have to take place within the tight timeframe of the anime’s cliffhanger and the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. That makes each new chapter all the more intriguing for what’s to come next for the franchise, and what’s coming next in this new year. What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Black Clover’s anime and manga in 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!