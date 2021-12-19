Earlier this year, fans of Black Clover were left stunned when they learned the anime was going off the air. While the manga pushes out new content to adapt, Black Clover is stuck to re-runs, but the show’s team did not want to leave their fans without. After all, millions of fans begged online for more anime, and who are they to disappoint? That is why Black Clover has a movie on the way, and its latest poster has gone live with Yuno’s help.

The update came from Jump Festa this past weekend. It was there some of Shueisha’s top series showed up and shared their plans for 2022. Black Clover was one of the dozens to make an appearance, and it was there Yuno got his first movie poster.

As you can see above, the poster is pretty simple. The visual shows the manga standing high above a city that sits in the background. With the sun rising behind him, Yuno looks cool and collected in his ornate suit. And of course, the raven-haired hero is rocking a blue cap to compliment his guild’s aesthetic.

This may be Yuno’s first poster for the Black Clover movie, but it isn’t the only one out. When the project was first announced, Asta was given his own key visual that shows him against this same background. Asta is turned from fans in his shot, but he is nothing but smiles as he faces the town below him. So as expected, Asta and Yuno will be united in this big movie.

So far, fans know very little about Black Clover‘s movie, but more information could be on the way. No release window is known yet, but given how little content was shown at Jump Festa this year, it might take until 2023 to release the feature. And if that is the case, well – Black Clover couldn’t hit up TV until 2014 at the soonest.

