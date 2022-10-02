Black Clover Teases Next Movie Update

Black Clover has been hard at work at the anime's feature film debut coming some time next year, and now the franchise is setting the stage for the next major update that they are teasing is coming soon! The anime adaptation taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series wrapped up its TV run some time ago before the anime could take on the final two arcs of the series, so fans have been curious to see whether or not that will ever make it to screen. But with the new movie announced to be in the works following the anime, there are still many things unknown about what to expect.

It's been a year and some change since the Black Clover movie was first announced to be in the works, but there's been little concrete revealed about what to expect from the new project in terms of story, production, staff, cast and more. But thankfully a new update is coming our way relatively soon as the official Twitter account for Black Clover has announced that a new update for the movie will be released "within a week." It's not confirmed what this new information for the movie will be, but it's an exciting update nonetheless:

This coming update lines up with the fact that Black Clover's anime is now celebrating its fifth anniversary, so it's the perfect time to reveal any new information about what to expect from the new movie. There has yet to be a concrete release window or date set beyond its planned launch next year, so Black Clover fans can expect anything from small new information details such as staff to potentially bigger things such as maybe even a trailer or new poster showing off some of the movie's story.

With the anime ending on a major cliffhanger leading to the fights in the Spade Kingdom, there is some room to play with an original story but not exactly a ton either. The manga has continued on far beyond where the anime ended too, so it might be too big for a feature film to take on. Now it's just a matter of seeing what's coming from the new movie. What are you hoping to see from Black Clover's next movie update? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!