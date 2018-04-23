‘Black Clover’ Announces New Game

Black Clover is one of the most popular action series currently running in Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans of the series have been having a great year as the series not only has been adapted into an anime series but video games as well.

Shueisha recently announced in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that Black Clover will be receiving a new mobile phone game inspired by the series titled Black Clover: Dream Knights. Scheduled for a release on iOS and Android devices later this year, it will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

This “kingdom protection” role playing game will allow players to select various Wizards from the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights, wizards from the neighboring Diamond Kindgom introduced during the Dungeon Exploration arc, and even members from the mysterious Eye of the Midnight Sun group.

While not much else is known about the project at the moment, Bandai Namco will be opening a website for Black Clover: Fantasy Knights soon that will hopefully unveil new details for interested fans.

It’s interesting to find out what characters will be included as the already hinted at characters span across both sides of battle and some players will even compile teams with characters who would never work together under normal circumstances. The Eye of the Midnight Sun is especially a standout addition as they are new additions from the recently adapted Blind Date arc.

The Blind Date arc of the series officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.