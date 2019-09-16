Black Clover Announces New Yuno-Centric Novel

If you are all about Black Clover, then you better listen up! The series is set to pump out even more episodes through the fall, and its 100th episode wowed with some sleek animation. Now, it seems Shueisha has big plans in store for one Black Clover hero, but fans will have to put on their reading glasses to check it out.

And why is that? Well, Shueisha seems to be planning a Black Clover novel, and the book will be focused on all things Yuno.

Recently, news surfaced about the Black Clover novel which Jump J-Books updated its schedule. The publication imprint, which Shueisha runs, has a listing on it which says a new Black Clover novel is set to debut on October 4. The book will be penned by Johnny Onda who wrote the first two books, and it will be titled Black Clover: Book of Yuno.

According to the book’s description, it will collect four short stories starring Yuno. One of them will see the wizard do an infiltration mission with Klaus and Mimosa. Another will see Yuno deal struggled after learning an embarrassing secret about the Magic Emperor Julius while the third focuses on Slyph’s search for a present to give Yuno. Finally, the fourth story will follow Yuno as he searches for the Original Sin grimoire.

This book will be the latest to join the Black Clover franchise, and fans are eager to see what Yuno will get up too. The first novel went live in August 2016 before the second dropped in October 2017. Nearly two years have passed since the release of the last side story, so fans are hoping this upcoming title lives up to expectations.

Are you hoping this Black Clover book series will get translated into English?

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.