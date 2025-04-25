Gundam, Evangelion, and Macross All Share One Thing in Common (And Not That They’re Mecha)

Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion are probably two of the most well-known robot anime, while Macross has a niche, yet growing, fanbase. Gundam and Macross were contemporaries in the 80s mecha anime, whereas Evangelion was a deconstruction of the genre itself, released in the 90s. Despite the three franchises serving under the same genre, though Evangelion‘s status as a mecha is debatable, they cover different themes and plot structures. Gundam is a critique of the military hierarchy with a dash of mommy issues. Evangelion is more surreal and cerebral, focusing on the internal struggles of the teen protagonists. Macross has aliens and uses music as a way to connect different cultures.

Nonetheless, recent trends have connected the three franchises in ways that weren’t before. The three franchises have done a musical chairs with their creators, switching studios and teams among each other. While Evangelion remains dormant after the launch of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the team behind Evangelion is working on Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, including Eva‘s lead director, Hideaki Anno. Sunrise Studios, the same company whose been working on the Gundam series since its inception, will be handling the next Macross anime. If these trends continue, then Shōji Kawamori, the lead creator of Macross, will have to take over the next Evangelion.

Why It Is an Exciting Time For Gundam and Macross Fans

Gundam and Macross were never competitors as they never aired at the same time, but they are often seen as contemporaries. Both series feature eerily similar premises, starring a ragtag team of civilians and low-ranking officials thrust into conflict. The protagonists in both anime have a single advantage in that they have high-end machinery that literally turns the tide in the war. For Gundam, it is the titular Gundam X-78-2, whereas Macross has the eponymous battle fortress made with alien technology.

The shows each had an underdog theme, with the main characters successfully overcoming insurmountable odds. However, Gundam was initially more cynical about human nature and the pointlessness of war, while Macross was campier and flashier. Both franchises evolved over the decades, with different teams and creatives joining in to add their mark. Gundam became less nihilistic after its original creator, Yoshiyuki Tomino, became less involved. Contrastingly, Kawamori remains hands-on in most Macross productions. Macross became more focused on the music and pop idol aspects, which made the original Super Dimension Fortress Macross a massive hit.

Gundam may be Sunrise Studios’ biggest franchise, but the company is also known for producing and animating the Love Live! School Idol Project Series shows. With the studios’ experience in giant mecha action and pop idols, Sunrise is the perfect company to create the next Macross show. The modern Gundam anime pattern often oscillates between gritty and grounded, i.e., Iron-Blooded Orphans, to more superficial fun, i.e., Gundam Build Fighters. Macross is typically a sillier show than Gundam, yet the former series is still laced with many serious moments to help push its themes to the forefront. The most exciting thing about a Sunrise-produced Macross is the direction the series could take. Would the new anime be grounded and real, or frivolous and fun? Sunrise has experience in both, making the series’ potential seem endless.

Why Team Eva is Working on Gundam GQuuuuuuX Is So Cool

Khara Studio is made up of the same animators and writers who worked on the original Neon Genesis Evangelion. The company also helped produce some of co-founder Hideaki Anno’s live-action work. Evangelion owes a lot of debt to Gundam and the works of Tomino, with many elements from Evangelion taking direct inspiration from Tomino’s 80s work. Khara’s work on Gundam GQuuuuuuX feels like a full-circle moment, with the team creating a new entry in a series that helped influence Evangelion.

Even though Gundam was always a deconstruction of the mecha genre long before Evangelion premiered in the 90s, it is still electrifying to see the Eva team work on a Gundam show. Evangelion‘s psychological, almost obtuse, storytelling is one of the hallmarks of the franchise, and it’s thrilling to see what that can bring to a Gundam show. Gundam GQuuuuuuX is already providing mind trickery by taking place in an alternate timeline from the original Mobile Suit Gundam series.

Adding new blood in the way of workers always helps rejuvenate a long-lasting franchise, yet adding new blood from a competing anime studio is a whole new level. Having seen these same creative teams work within the same series for many years can be tiring at times, but witnessing those same teams switching over to another franchise can be the shot in the arm for the medium. Now, if only Evangelion could join in on the fun and get a new creative team to work on its next iteration, then the connection between the three series would be more palpable.