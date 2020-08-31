Black Clover Gives Asta a New Devil Power Teacher

✖

Black Clover has just ended the major first set of battles against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and now Asta has to go back to the drawing board. Thankfully, the series has just given Asta a teacher to better help him use his Devil power. The fight against the Dark Triad's Dante left Asta with a body that could no longer use his Devil power after pushing it to the brink, and it's why he blames himself with Yami's capture shortly thereafter. He continues to berate himself after, but soon he meets Nacht, the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls.

After the cliffhanger from the previous chapter teased that we would be seeing more from a new Devil host, the newest chapter of the series takes this even further by having Nacht confirm that he is indeed a Devil host and can teach Asta how to use his own Devil's power.

When Nacht introduces himself and his Devil, he also reveals that he's really only been to the Black Bulls' hideout once. It's why no one ever really talks about their Vice Captain, and besides, he's been undercover in the Spade Kingdom all this time. It's also why he can say Yami is in no immediate danger with full confidence.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Asta reveals that while he knows nothing about Nacht, he'll take him up on his offer to learn how to use the Devil's power. While Nacht agrees to do this, he also mentions that he had sensed no ability in anything Asta has done so far. Which means that even with the upgrades to Asta's Devil transformation, he still has not used its true power.

This seemed to be teased by Nacht as well as his Devil is able to take shape outside of his own body. It's a much smaller version of the Devil, but it's clearly still powerful. But it does beg the question of whether or not Asta can reach this same point with his own Devil power too. But what do you think?

Excited to see Asta learn how to use the Devil power with a new teacher? What kind of techniques do you think Asta will learn? What kind of mastery will change Asta's usual Devil form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.