‘Black Clover’ Announces New Magical Characters

Black Clover just ended the final battle of its latest arc, Blind Date, and with it comes the next phase of the story that’s going to further explore the ranks of the Magic Knights. Although each Magic Knight Captain has been introduced before, this will be the first time these Captains speak.

Promoting the upcoming Seabed Temple arc of the series, the series has officially revealed the voice actors for Rill Boismortier and Gueldre Poizot.

Rill Boismortier – (CV: Natsuki Hanae)

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series and just ended with the latest episode. Fans were excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.