Black Clover Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Shonen Jump Tributes

Ten years – that’s how long it’s been since Asta first swung his anti-magic sword and shouted that he’d be the Wizard King, and what a journey it’s been! To mark the milestone, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary with one of the biggest tribute collections fans have ever seen. We’re talking about 17 special illustrations from some of the most iconic manga creators in Shonen Jump history.

The tributes have already blown fans away with contributions from legends like One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda, Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto, and Bleach’s Tite Kubo. But it doesn’t stop there; creators from across Shonen Jump’s history have jumped in with their own takes on Asta’s world. Each one brings their own artistic twist to Tabata’s magical world, making this anniversary feel bigger than just a celebration of Black Clover; it feels like a celebration of shonen itself.

Black Clover 10th Anniversary Commemorative Illustrations.



· Toshiaki Iwashiro (PSYREN)

· Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

· Masashi Kishimoto (NARUTO)

· Eiichiro Oda (ONE PIECE) pic.twitter.com/lQgyYe8G4A — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 11, 2025

Manga Legends Put Their Spin on Black Clover

Toshiaki Iwashiro, the mind behind Psyren, dropped a tribute that’s actually a crossover, showing Asta with Ageha Yoshina, a character from his own series. Asta is shown with his signature determined look, while Yoshina is shown juggling a black orb with sparks of electricity crackling around them both. The artist who gave us one of the most intense supernatural thrillers knows exactly how to capture otherworldly power, and his gritty style perfectly fits Black Clover.

Ryuuhei Tamura from Beelzebub also joined the celebration, delivering exactly what you’d expect from the creator who gave us a delinquent raising a demon baby. His illustration puts Asta alongside his own character Tatsumi Oga and baby Beelzebub. The comedic energy of Beelzebub shines through, making this one of the most fun pieces in the collection.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the creator of Kuroko’s Basketball and Kill Blue, went with a black-and-white take on Asta. With his sword in the artwork, Asta looks like he’s on the verge of accomplishing something incredible. The artist spent years perfecting how to capture those game-winning moments in sports manga, and his Asta artwork matches that energy.

The Anniversary Hype Doesn’t Stop Here

Adding even more flair, Kenta Shinohara of Witch Watch brightened up the collection with his colorful tribute. His take on Asta shows our main character stretching his hand forward in a dynamic pose, face full of determination, and a weapon in his hand. With vibrant colors that pop right off the page, this artwork reflects both Shinohara’s comedic roots and Black Clover’s spirited vibe.

Yuto Suzuki from Sakamoto Days kept the focus on fan-favorite Yami. His artwork shows the Black Bulls captain in a heroic stance with a cigarette in his mouth and his cape flowing behind him like he’s ready to cut down anyone in his path. Suzuki nails the vibe, showing us once again why Yami is one of the series’ most beloved characters.

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma creator Yūto Tsukuda also delivered a black-and-white piece, pairing both Asta and his own main character, Soma Yukihira, standing together. Asta holds his anti-magic weapon while Yami stands tall beside him. The Food Wars creator’s detailed art style really brings out this cool crossover between the two passionate protagonists.

More Artists Join the Anniversary Celebration

Yusei Matsui, best known for Assassination Classroom, gave us a tribute that screams Asta’s passionate personality. His version of Asta shows him in a shouting pose, radiating his never-give-up attitude. With so much detail and fiery emotion, it’s exactly the kind of tribute you’d expect from a creator as legendary as him. However, knowing Matsui’s flair for humor and the absurdity of the shot, it’s very The Elusive Samurai and Yorishige-coded with Asta’s shout, already played up for laughs in the Black Clover anime.

Kengo Hanazawa, the man behind I Am a Hero, took a completely different approach with his tribute artwork. His piece shows Asta being held by a hooded figure, with the figure holding what appears to be a magazine. It’s very eerie and unexpected, showing just how versatile Black Clover’s world can be in another artist’s hands.

Daisuke Miyata of Rugby Rumble wraps up the lineup with his tribute. His artwork brings multiple muscular characters in motion, echoing the same energy you’d see in a sports match. His understanding of team dynamics translates perfectly to Black Clover, and the artist truly knows how to show characters who never back down.

The complete tribute collection is featured in Jump GIGA’s Summer 2025 edition, which was released in Japan on August 12th. Shonen has always been the most influential genre in anime and manga, but not every series gets this kind of spotlight from so many legendary creators.

After a full decade of Asta’s journey, the fact that all these artists came together to honor Yuki Tabata’s work proves that Black Clover’s magic is still shining bright. Which rendition was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!