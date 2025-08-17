Black Clover Brings Back Its Coolest Villains With Surprising Save After 7 Years

Black Clover has returned with three new chapters in Jump GIGA’s Summer issue, pushing the story closer to its conclusion. These chapters have been particularly dynamic, shifting the focus away from the fight against Lucius to highlight other characters in the ongoing war. Since Lucius’ plan involves taking over the world and creating his version of paradise, it was clear that the threat would not fall solely on the Clover Kingdom. Naturally, many others would step in to join the fray against this common enemy of the world.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Return!

That is exactly what these latest chapters deliver, bringing back several characters to the battlefield. Their involvement carries even more weight because many of them were once enemies whose lives were changed by Asta’s actions, leading them to become allies who vowed to repay him one day. The newest chapter reintroduces iconic villains in chronological order, beginning with the Diamond Kingdom, where fans witness the return of Asta’s sword teacher, followed by the Elf Tribe, led by Patolli, fulfilling his promise to aid humanity and return the favor.

Black Clover Returns Its Coolest Villains With a Promise to Fulfill

The Elf Tribes were last seen in Chapter 228 of the manga, released in November 2019, which concluded the Elf Reincarnation arc and resolved the centuries-long conflict between humans and elves. They parted ways with Patolli, promising Asta that they would repay the humans for helping the elves defeat Zagred, the mastermind behind their suppression and the instigator of the conflict between humans and elves. The Elves reappear in Chapter 382, titled Former Enemies, arriving just in time to confront the ever-evolving Paladins and the “angels” Lucius commands to wreak havoc. The Diamond Kingdom, which appeared before them, was overwhelmed by the angels, causing further trouble and hindering Asta’s healing process.

Thus, this chapter highlights the Elves’ long-awaited return, with Patolli and Rhya seemingly leading the charge, defeating the angels with ease, with Patolli remarking that this time, they will protect the humans. Their reappearance is especially significant, as their conflict with humans spanned centuries, tracing back to the rise of the first Wizard King in the Clover Kingdom. With the Elf Reincarnation arc revealing how Patolli had once lived inside William Vangeance, the importance of the Elves in the story is undeniable. It also mirrors Yuki Tabata’s later twist of concealing Lucius, the final villain, inside Julius. While the Elves’ return is a much-anticipated development for fans, it also underscores how Asta’s actions have reshaped the world of Black Clover, which helps him realize his dream of becoming the Wizard King by miles.