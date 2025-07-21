Black Clover’s New Goal Is to Be as Popular as Naruto

As Black Clover prepares to return to screens with a new season of the anime, it turns out that it’s new goal is to be just as popular around the world with fans as Naruto and Boruto. Black Clover fans have been waiting nearly five years for news about a potential return for the TV anime, and that news finally came over the Anime Expo 2025 weekend earlier this Summer. The anime is finally in the works on a new season of the anime, and there are going to be more fans checking out the new episodes than ever before.

It’s not just fans who are eagerly waiting for Black Clover’s new anime premiere, however, as TV Tokyo has revealed they have some high hopes for the anime franchise in a recent earnings report. As they detailed their current anime plans, TV Tokyo’s new goal is to further globalize all of their franchises. Noting that while Naruto and Boruto have reached a wide level of success, their hope is that Black Clover (along with some of the other key franchises like Bleach and Gintama) will reach Naruto‘s level of profitability.

Black Clover’s Anime Has Big Hopes for the Future

“While our anime business already has a global footprint, our goal is to further strengthen the overseas profitability of titles beyond NARUTO and BORUTO, such as BLEACH, Gintama, and Black Clover, and raise them to the same level as NARUTO,” TV Tokyo’s earnings report reads. “This year, we also have anime projects like Hotel Inhumans led by TV Tokyo, and we plan to actively expand our overseas business by leveraging such globally recognized IPs.” As TV Tokyo mentions, Naruto and Boruto are doing well (with Naruto even doing collabs with Burger King) but they hope to get Black Clover and the other franchises on that same level of success in the future.

What’s going to help this along is an active anime for Black Clover, and thankfully that’s going to happen soon. Black Clover Season 2 has been announced to be in the works, and Studio Pierrot will be returning as the production studio behind the new episodes. It’s yet to be revealed when this new season will be releasing, nor has any of the potentially returning staff or cast been confirmed for the new episodes as of this time either. It’s also yet to be revealed how long this new era of the anime is going to be.

Black Clover Creator Teases New Anime

To help celebrate the new anime, Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata shared a special message with fans during Anime Expo 2025 earlier this month, “The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed! I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!”

With Black Clover’s manga also running through its final arc, and celebrating its 10th anniversary of the original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Black Clover has its best chance yet of reaching Naruto’s level around the world as more fans join the ride to see how it’s all going to come to an end after all this time.