Black Clover Brings Back Asta’s Teacher After Nearly 10 Years

Black Clover has released its set of three chapters for the third quarter of this year in the Jump GIGA magazine, with the development of the final battle continuing to unfold. The previous set of chapters ended with Asta being mortally wounded by Lucius; however, before leaving the battlefield to recover, he bestowed his anti-magic upon Yuno, coating him in its power alongside the sword, and leaving the main antagonist in the hands of the prodigy. Even though Yuno is by far one of the strongest characters ever depicted in Black Clover, it is impossible for him to protect the citizens while fighting Lucius alone. With Asta temporarily out of the battle, tension rose over how the Magic Knights would stop Lucius and his formidable army.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Return!

In a surprising twist in Black Clover Chapter 381, titled “The Ultimate Mage,” as the Paladins turn monstrous, Morris, one of the prominent Paladins who originally hailed from the Diamond Kingdom, stands in the way of Asta’s recovery. This moment shifts the spotlight to major figures from the same kingdom, who enter the fray to aid Asta as he retreats for treatment. Among the characters featured in this latest turn, Mars leads the Diamond Kingdom, while Fanzell Kruger, a key mentor from Asta’s early days as a rising Magic Knight, makes his return nearly ten years after his last appearance during Black Clover’s Witches Forest arc in 2016.

Asta’s Sword Teacher Returns

In his journey to becoming the Magic Knight he is today, Asta has been aided by many individuals who have shaped him into the strong character he has become. Among these mentors, Fanzell stands out as a key teacher figure in Black Clover, having helped Asta master swordsmanship, the primary weapon he relies on in battle. Fanzell may not be considered powerful by Black Clover’s high standards, but he is a master by profession, with other strong students under his tutelage who once served as the primary antagonists during the Witches Forest arc.

Though his role in the series has been limited, it remains significant in Asta’s growth. Fanzell not only guided Asta’s swordsmanship but also helped him properly wield his anti-magic shortly after receiving his grimoire, making him one of the most important teachers in Asta’s life. His return in the latest fray does not place him solely in the spotlight but instead frames him as part of the collective strength of the Diamond Kingdom coming to Asta’s aid, people who were once saved by Asta’s actions. This latest twist features many former enemies turned allies returning to the battlefield, and seeing Fanzell among them is a subtle yet meaningful detail. It underscores how Asta’s actions have shaped the world of Black Clover, and even if he never becomes the Wizard King, as Yuno is fitting the mold more than Asta, he has already achieved his dream of being recognized and valued far and wide.