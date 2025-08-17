Here’s Why Yuno Will Be Black Clover’s Ultimate Wizard King

Black Clover is currently reaching the climax of its final arc, with Yuno and Asta standing against the current Wizard King, Julius, who has been overtaken by his counterpart, Lucius, intent on creating his own paradise in their world. Julius embodied what it truly meant to be a Wizard King, leading the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom with unmatched magical prowess and a kind heart that even surpassed the other captains. He set the standard for what a Wizard King should represent. Now, with Julius consumed by Lucius, the prestigious title has once again been left vacant.

It is clear that Black Clover will conclude in classic fashion, with the heroes prevailing over the villains, meaning Lucius’ defeat is inevitable, and the world will return to normal. Once peace is restored, the seat of the Wizard King must be filled. Even if Julius survives Lucius’ scheme, he will likely step down from his position, much like William Vangeance did after the Elf Reincarnation arc when he was manipulated by Patolli. This raises the question: who will take the open seat? While many fans expect that, as the series’ protagonist, Asta will finally achieve his dream of becoming the Wizard King, the role is far more complex, and a fitting ascendant could just as easily be found in Yuno Grinberryall.

Being the Ultimate Mage Gives Yuno a Specific Edge as the Prospective Wizard King

Yuno has always been portrayed as a prodigy in the series, possessing immense magical power that Asta could never even dream of. His achievements were evident from the very beginning, earning the recognition of all the Magic Knight captains and securing a place in the most renowned squad instantly. His growth as a Magic Knight has only continued, and in just 15 months of training with the Spade Kingdom arc, Yuno’s rank advanced to the point where he surpassed William, the captain of the Golden Dawn, who was once considered the most suitable candidate for Wizard King before the revelation of Patolli residing within him.

William even declared Yuno as his successor to lead the Golden Dawn, making him the second youngest captain in history and the youngest ever to achieve the rank of Grand Magic Knight. In contrast, during this same period, Asta only rose to the level of First Class Senior Magic Knight, a rank equivalent to vice-captain. This disparity highlights how the Magic Knights perceive both of them, positioning Yuno as the stronger candidate and the one more likely to become Wizard King once the conflict ends. What truly cements Yuno’s place as the “Ultimate Wizard,” however, is being revealed in the final arc.

While Asta was away in another nation, Yuno singlehandedly stood as the force that hindered Lucius’ plan at the beginning of the Judgment Day, to the point where even Lucius admitted that Yuno was the greatest obstacle to his world domination. Asta remained the anomaly who disrupted Lucius’ designs, but Yuno’s actions alone were worthy of being called those of a Wizard King. By creating “Neverland,” a state that empowered his fellow Magic Knights and allowed them to fight against Lucius’ monstrous army, Yuno embodied the very essence of leadership and strength expected of the role.

This was further solidified in the most recent chapter, Black Clover Chapter 381, titled Ultimate Mage. After Asta was gravely injured, Yuno once again faced Lucius head-on, wielding Asta’s sword imbued with anti-magic and proving himself as the “Ultimate Mage.” While Asta has also accomplished remarkable feats, Yuno’s achievements consistently stand just above his. Finally, there remains another crucial factor that makes Yuno’s ascension to Wizard King appear even more inevitable than Asta’s.

Politically, Yuno Seems To Be in a Better Position To Become Wizard King Than Asta

At the end of the day, the position of Wizard King is about more than just raw power; it is also a political role that requires more than embodying strength; it demands wit and the ability to make decisions that shape the world. While Asta excels in battle, he lacks the social awareness and political acumen needed to handle the weight of such responsibilities. His persona is that of the ultimate warrior. Yuno, on the other hand, not only possesses immense strength but also carries the wit and composure fitting for a political figure. As the prince of the Spade Kingdom, he has been molded to wield authority and is better suited to handle the political demands of the Wizard King’s position. Needless to say, however, he’d be a perfectly fitting ruler of the Spade Kingdom should Asta ascend to the title of Wizard King for the Clover Kingdom. But there’s a strong case for Yuno to lead just as much, as it’s every bit his home as well.

Another factor that may solidify Yuno’s claim lies in the recurring pattern of world threats arising from leaders who carried “devilish” entities within them, such as Julius and William. Asta too harbors a devil within him, which politically works against him when decisions are to be made, already reflected in his recent advancement, only to First Class Senior Magic Knight after the timeskip. Considering these disadvantages, and with Yuno holding clear advantages both in strength and political standing, he seems a perfect strategic choice to become Black Clover‘s Ultimate Wizard King once the final battle concludes.