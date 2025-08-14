Black Clover’s Creator Drops Heartfelt Message for Fans With the Series Return

The Black Clover manga returned once again with three new chapters in the Jump GIGA’s Summer 2025 issue. The series also commemorates its 10th anniversary, which was in February, but took a few months to plan an epic celebration of the series’ greatest milestone. Several renowned mangaka, including Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia), and many others, submitted special anniversary illustrations to join in on the celebration. The manga is currently in its final stretch, while the anime announced its Season 2 after four years since the first part concluded. 2025 is proving to be an exciting year for Black Clover fans. The recent chapters bring the story closer to its highly anticipated finale with Asta preparing to rejoin the fight against Lucius Zogratis.

In the author’s comment section of the Jump GIGA magazine, Black Clover creator, Yuki Tabata, shared, “It is with immense gratitude and emotion that we celebrate this 10th anniversary! Thanks to the extraordinary support from all of you, I couldn’t be more honored.” Although the actual anniversary was in February, there were no updates from the publisher or the author, making fans feel disappointed with the perceived neglect. However, to everyone’s surprise, Black Clover stole all the attention with its Summer 2025 presence, from the stellar upcoming anime return to brand-new chapters this week.

What to Expect From Black Clover’s Autumn 2025 Release

Image Courtesy of Pierrot/Shueisha

Just like the previous issues, the series will likely release two or three chapters in the Fall. Although the exact dates of Jump GIGA’s quarterly issues vary every time, we may expect new chapters anywhere between mid-October to mid mid-November. The exact date will be shared about a month before its release. Black Clover has released 383 chapters so far, with the latest one ending on a cliffhanger after Asta has made a full recovery thanks to Mimosa. He is in top condition and ready to challenge the villain once again.

Meanwhile, Yuno is doing his best to hold off Lucius, but his mana is draining at an exponential rate after acquiring the Demon Dweller sword and its Anti-Magic properties. Many of Asta’s allies and former enemies have joined the battle with the sole purpose of helping the Clover Kingdom. The fight against Lucius may not last long after the recent developments.

Black Clover’s Anime Will Adapt the Best Arc of the Manga

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The anime, which debuted in 2017, aired weekly for four years before taking a longer break than expected. The anime had almost caught up with the manga, and the studio decided to return once enough chapters were released to create new episodes. The first season of the anime sets up the premise of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, adapting the manga until Chapter 270. The real fight against the Dark Triad will begin in the upcoming season.

Asta and the Magic Knights have trained for six months to prepare themselves for the battle against the Devil Hosts. The manga concludes the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc in Chapter 331, but there’s no guarantee that Season 2 will fully adapt the arc. The studio has yet to announce if it will follow the seasonal format or the long-running format like the previous season.