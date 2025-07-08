Black Clover’s Teaming Up With Shonen Jump’s Biggest Creators For Epic Crossover

Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary in incredible fashion, treating fans of the former Shonen Jump manga to an incredible slew of projects and a shocking revival of its long-awaited anime adaptation. The series might be nearing its end, but there is so much more ahead for the journey of Asta and the Black Bulls as the series gears up to turn it all the way for one decade of existence in great fashion.

In last week’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue #32, it was confirmed that Black Clover‘s anime would not only be returning for a second season but there would be multiple other projects to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the hit battle shonen manga. In the upcoming issue of Summer Jump GIGA, which will be out on August 12, 2025, Black Clover will receive Can Badges Lottery (metal pins), an A5 Clear Stand with Lead Color Page, a double-sided poster with a cover, and most monumentally, 17 tribute illustrations from some of the biggest manga creators ever. Fans might have been saddened when the anniversary date bore no special celebrations, but it seems something big was in the works that has now only been revealed.

Black Clover Will Be Honoured By Shonen Jump’s Biggest Creators

Some of the mangaka who will participate are Eichiro Oda (One Piece), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia), Yusuke Murata (Eyeshield 21, One-Punch Man), Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer), and many more. Between close friends like Horikoshi or people he grew up idolizing like Kubo, Yuki Tabata will be tributed by Shonen Jump’s finest, although when they will be unveiled is still unknown. Furthermore, 3 chapters of the manga will be published in the upcoming Jump GIGA issue, which should be a nice cherry on the cake in this wave of incredible announcements.

The manga doesn’t have much left, as the climax to the battle between Asta, Yuno, and Lucius is almost here. It could very well end this year, and these anniversary announcements, after more than 2 months of no information, have been surprising and amazing. Between the anime coming back next year or multiple mangaka celebrating the series with their own take on it, there is a lot to look forward to as a fan of Black Clover, and the revival of the franchise was glorious.