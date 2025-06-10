What to Know for Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Return

Black Clover is now gearing up to make its big return later this Summer, so it’s time to figure out what’s coming in the series next. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga has been working its way through the final arc of its run in the past couple of years, and with each update seen since has brought a massive final fight to an end in a bigger way than fans ever could have expected. It’s been a wild release schedule to get used to after years of releasing with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it’s ultimately been for the best.

After making its return twice through the year so far with new updates in the Winter and Spring editions of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, it’s time for Black Clover to make its big comeback for the Summer 2025 edition of the magazine. With its return so close, it’s time to get ready for what’s coming next as each new update for Black Clover brings us that much closer to the overall grand finale of the franchise. Which means this Summer could be a very important season of Black Clover’s run.

When Does Black Clover Come Back?

Black Clover has yet to confirm a release date for Chapter 381 of the manga series as of the time of this publication, but it will be releasing with the Summer 2025 edition of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. Which means that it will be launching in either the final week of July, or even the first week of August as was seen with the Summer 2024 edition. So it’s not going to be that much longer of a wait for fans. When this new chapter hits, it will then be available to read completely for free with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

Black Clover has also yet to reveal how many chapters this Summer update will include, but it will likely be at least two chapters much like seen with every other update we haven’t gotten thus far. Along with this new chapter will be plenty of extra materials, however, as the manga will officially be kicking off its highly anticipated celebration of its 10th anniversary. The update is teased to not only include a new color spread to help kick off its Summer return, and multiple “luxurious appendices.” But the details for what that means has yet to be revealed as of this time either.

Either way, fans are going to get a fairly substantial update for Black Clover this Summer. It’s going to be a big occasion for a number of different reasons just within its current phase of the final arc alone, but now the tease of extra materials makes its comeback all the more intriguing. With Black Clover‘s final arc likely getting much closer to the end with its new return this season, fans are really going to need to lock in for whatever could be happening next.

What’s Next for Black Clover’s Final Arc?

Black Clover’s final arc has reached a new climax as Asta and Yuno officially began their final fight against Lucius Zogratis. But when the two of them seemed to deal a fatal blow to the villain, it was revealed that they were only fighting another clone the entire time as Lucius had been waiting to unleash his full power. Doing so, Asta has been taken out of the fight for now but has passed on some of his Anti-Magic abilities to Yuno before being removed from the area.

As Black Clover Chapter 380 came to an end, Yuno now stands along against Lucius as all of the Paladins they had defeated before have returned in more monstrous forms. Everyone throughout the Clover Kingdom has been exhausted through these final battles thus far, so Yuno really is the only one who can stop Lucius at this point. But all the while, Yuno himself feels like he’s only going to keep Lucius occupied until Asta can make it back to the battlefield. He believes that much in his long time rival, so Asta can’t let him down.

Black Clover’s return this Summer is going to be the most pivotal release in the final arc yet. This is going to be the update that reveals just how much longer Yuki Tabata plans to keep the series going. If Yuno wins, then the series ends this year. If Yuno loses (and maybe even potentially dies), then Asta comes back to save the day and Black Clover doesn’t end until next year. This is going to be the phase that truly teases the grand finale for the action series, so there’s a lot riding on whether or not Yuno can truly stand up to a threat like Lucius all on his own.