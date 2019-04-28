Black Clover Reveals Nero’s True Form

Black Clover‘s manga has been reaching a fever pitch as Asta and the Magic Knights have found themselves fighting against the fiercest foe in the series thus far. With 200 chapters under its belt, the series has begun to make major reveals about the world of the series. One of the biggest reveals has confirmed a theory fans have had since the earlier arcs of the series as Asta’s anti-magic bird companion Nero has hinted at something deeper.

Chapter 202 of the series confirms Nero’s true nature, and has actually revealed the bird’s true form. Read on to find out more about this huge reveal but warning as there are major spoilers for Black Clover below! Proceed at your own risk! You can find the reveal below.

Chapter 202 of the series follows up on a plot thread in which Nero revealed it could speak and had asked Finral to take it to the Demon’s Bones. Shortly after this, Finral uses the same magic stones they have been defending over the last few chapters and placed them within the stone Wizard King statue on top. With this, the statue surprisingly comes to life and it’s apparently a scheme the first Wizard King planned a long time ago.

Nero’s true form is that of a young girl, and she placed the first Wizard King in a confinement spell to seal his magic as save him as he was on the brink of death. He was able to wake up from this spell due to the power of the stones, and this also explains why Nero often found the magic stones for Asta and the others as she was searching for them all this time.

Though she does not reveal her name, “Nero” says she has been around for 500 years and she gives off a vast magical power. “Nero” and the partially revived Wizard King then head into the space where the Devil is, and soon fans will see the full scope of their power as the two join the battle.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

