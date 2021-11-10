Black Clover Cosplay Creepily Brings the Devil Zagred to Life

One awesome Black Clover cosplay has creepily brought the devil Zagred to life! Black Clover’s manga might currently be embroiled in the biggest devil fights in the series to date, but fans got a huge introduction to the devils and the underworld during the Reincarnation arc of the series. When Zagred made his debut as the final foe of the fight against the Elves overall, fans got a horrifying introduction to what the devils could do with their power. Even more terrifying was the reveal that Zagred wasn’t even the strongest of these potential threats too.

Both the anime and manga might have gone far beyond Zagred’s threat, but it’s clear that the villain made a major impact on Black Clover. Changing the scope of the series forever and bringing in an otherworldly type of darkness, Zagred’s debut scratched the surface of what would be coming later in future fights. Now Zagred’s fearsome visage has creepily come to life through some awesome cosplay art from artist @africa.jpg on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover’s anime might have come to an end earlier this year, but the franchise has announced that the anime will be continuing with its debut feature film effort. Very few details have been revealed about this movie (such as story, production staff, and potential returning cast members), nor has it revealed a release window or date, so it might be a while before this new project hits screens. But thankfully there is still a way to keep enjoying new entries of the series from week to week.

The anime might have come to an end, but Yuki Tabata is still releasing new chapters of the manga on a weekly basis. The series has since gone far beyond where the anime had come to an end, and has even reached the climax of the raid on the Spade Kingdom. The fights against the devils are seemingly just beginning, however, and it’s likely there will be gar stronger opponents and devils much stronger than Zagred coming down the pipeline as the series continues.

What do you think? How did you like the first fight against the Devils during the final moments of the Reincarnation arc? Where do you think this saga against the devils is going next? Let us know all of your thoughts on Zagred and everything Black Clover in the comments!