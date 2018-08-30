This ‘Black Panther’ Anime Opening Is Befitting of a King

Black Panther stands as one of the most powerful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its reach can be felt beyond comics. Now, the anime fandom is adopting the King of Wakanda, and it is doing so by giving it one impressive opening theme — so, if you think Shuri is super kawaii, then this is the mash-up for you.

On Youtube, Diego Emilio Aguilar Garcia has gained a following for his live-action anime openings. The fan has crossed over everything from Avengers to Doctor Strange with anime, and Black Panther is their latest mash-up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Black Panther‘s anime opening has the perfect blend of shonen action. The reel begins with T’Challa and Killmonger in an epic battle before the King is highlighted. A series of split-screen montages are shown, and then Wakanda appears in all its high-tech glory.

As for the song, the track will be familiar to J-music enthusiasts. The track is by BiSH, a female idol group known for its punk-pop style. The song is called “PAiNT iT BLACK” to fit the theme of Black Panther.

The fast-paced track suits the clever edit, and it only proves Black Panther‘s range fits all kinds of music. The MCU feature was praised for its dynamic soundtrack given its curation by Kendrick Lamar, an acclaimed rapper. The film also featured a bit of K-pop as PSY of “Gangnam Style” was heard in a brief scene. Now, J-pop has joined the game, thanks to this top-notch anime edit, and fans have to wonder whether Shuri secret stans the fandom.

Should Black Panther‘s creative team look into developing an anime for the Wakandan hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019. Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.