‘Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Is A Huge Anime Fan

These days, the whole world is talking about Black Panther. The breakout Marvel feature is crushing box-office numbers across the globe, and its A-list cast has enough talent to float the beloved superhero. Guys like Chadwick Boseman suited up for Black Panther, and Michael B. Jordan stepped up in a big way to play its villain.

So, who wants to bet Jordan took cues from Orochimaru on how to play Erik Killmonger? After all, the actor is a proud anime fan.

If you look through Jordan’s Twitter archive, it will not take you long to notice his otaku leanings. The actor has posted about his top manga titles plenty of times, and it seems Jordan is just like any other fan. Just look at the tweet below — you’ll see!

@mangastream whats the delay on naruto and bleach — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 26, 2011

Yes, Jordan is well aware of Manga Stream. The illegal scanlation site hosts a whole array of manga for fans who cannot get their hands on licensed copies, and the actor used it to get his Naruto fix. Back in 2013, Jordan kept up with the Leaf Village publicaly as he tweeted his reactions to Naruto‘s latest chapters. By the time the manga hit chapter 617, Jordan was all-in on the story’s climatic arc.

Naruto isn’t the only series which Jordan has supported. The actor has thrown his weight behind Bleach as well. Jordan kept up with Tite Kubo’s manga while it was being serialized, so netizens can only wonder what other shonen titles Jordan stans.

Recently, the actor opened up about his interest in Japanese culture during his press tour for Black Panther. As you can see below, Jordan was asked on-camera the one place he loves going to. The actor was quick to point out Japan and plug his love for all things anime.

“Anime. It’s the best.” – Michael B. Jordan

I CANNOT BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/whMoe9KvDd — BOIN (@BOINBOISBOS) February 19, 2018

“Oh, I’m obsessed. Tokyo, Japan,” Jordan said. “Anime, it’s the best.”

