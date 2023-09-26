Blame Creator Announces New Series

Manga creator Tsutomu Nihei has spent decades weaving some intense stories in the medium, including the likes of Wolverine: Snikt for Marvel, Blame!, and Knights of Sidonia to name a few. Nihei even had the opportunity to create a story within the Halo universe via Halo: Breaking Quarantine, and it looks like the mangaka is aiming to stretch his wings even further. Announced to start this fall, Tower Dungeon will be Nihei's latest series that aims to present a young farmer with a very difficult quest to accomplish.

Nihei has garnered quite a bit of success in recent years thanks to a partnership with Netflix, as the streaming service brought both Blame! and Knights of Sidonia's anime adaptations to its library. Netflix ran into some controversy however as Knights of Sidonia's rights were lost by the streaming service and acquired by Funimation, bringing both the series and its film to the platform. Blame!'s original anime film from 2017 remains a part of Netflix's roster and if you haven't had the opportunity to check it out, here's how the streaming service describes the film, "Inside a vast, self-replicating city bent on eliminating all life, mysterious loner Killy emerges to guide a remnant of humanity desperate to survive."

A Tower Dungeon Falls From The Sky

Kodansha recently released a first look at Tsutomu Nihei's next big manga series arriving this fall in Tower Dungeon. Focusing on an evil sorcerer kidnapping a princess and locking her away inside a mysterious tower, the job of saving her will fall to a protagonist that you might not expect. Alongside the series confirmation, Monthly Shonen Sirius also released a first look at the art that will be employed for the upcoming manga.

"BLAME!" creator Tsutomu Nihei will start a new fantasy manga series title "Tower Dungeon" in upcoming Monthly Comic Sirius issue 12/2023 out Oct 26.



After killing the king & kidnapping the princess, an evil sorcerer hides in a huge tower-like structure where strong magical… pic.twitter.com/DeBxl39uAw — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) September 25, 2023

The series will begin on October 26th, 2023, with Monthly Shonen Sirius releasing a breakdown of the plot of Tower Dungeon that reads as such, "After killing the king & kidnapping the princess, an evil sorcerer hides in a huge tower-like structure where strong magical beasts roam. A young farmer joins the rescue squad trying to save the princess by venturing into this enormous tower which once fell from the sky."

