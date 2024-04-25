New Bleach Cosplay Flaunts Yoruichi's Soul Reaper Fit

Over the years, Bleach has brought some seriously powerful soul reapers to the screen. Rukia was one of the first we met, and of course, the vice captain made an impression on fans with her strength. Since then, a number of Bleach heroines have blown us away with their abilities, and now a new Bleach cosplay is going viral for its take on the fastest Soul Reaper around.

As you can see below, the work comes from Stellar Cosplay as they tapped into Yoruichi. The artist, who has done a number of Bleach looks, has completely nailed their take on Yoruichi. If the fan could actually Flash Step, well – they would basically be the captain's twin.

(Photo: Stellar Cosplay)

Of course, the hardest part of bringing Yoruichi to life is her attitude. The character is fairly laissez faire about life, and they have a cockiness that speaks to their power. Yoruichi is one of the fastest Soul Reapers in Bleach, and that doesn't even touch on their skills with a sword. Yoruichi is not a character you can mess with easily, and yet, Urahara still finds ways to get under her skin.

If you are not caught up with Yoruichi's latest run in Bleach, you can check out Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War easily enough. The show is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu exclusively along with the original Bleach anime. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Bleach below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

