Bleach Creator Settles Dispute Over Hitsugaya's Rank

In just a few months, Bleach will be back in action, and that means all eyes are on the series right now. Fans new and old are catching up on Ichigo's journey through the Soul Society to make sure they are read for his anime comeback. Of course, the series' resurgence means new questions are making their way through the fandom, and creator Tite Kubo just put one about Captain Hitsugaya to rest.

The address came courtesy of Kubo's private blog as he answers questions there for fans fairly often. During a recent Q&A, one fan asked about Captain Hitsugaya and how he was promoted to the top of his squad once its previous captain left. After all, Matsumoto was Vice Captain at that time and far older than Toshiro, but Kubo says seniority has little to do with promotions within the Gotei 13.

"[It's] because Hitsugaya was more suited for the position of Captain and also because he had already achieved Bankai. By the way, by the time Hitsugaya had joined the Gotei 13, he had already achieved Bankai," the creator shared.

When it comes to rank in the Soul Society, things come down to power. The strongest are given a mantle to lead others, and while Matsumoto is strong, she doesn't have the same raw strength Captain Hitsugaya carries. His maturity and straight personality made him the perfect choice to succeed Isshin when he left the Gotei 13 for Earth. And after seeing all the paperwork captains must do, Matsumoto wouldn't have wanted the gig anyways.

Soon, fans will get to see more of Hitsugaya and his icy Zanpakuto when Bleach returns. The anime comeback will adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc at long last, and the story introduces a new level to the captain's Bankai. So if you like the chibi Soul Reaper, you won't want to miss his anime return!

Are you excited to see Hitsugaya's full Bankai when Bleach returns? Or have you already checked out the form in the manga?