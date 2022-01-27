Bleach Is About to Get a Special LootCrate Box

The world of Bleach spent years climbing its way to the top of the heap as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump, with creator Tite Kubo eventually bringing the series to a close via its manga and anime series. However, Ichigo and the Soul Society are getting a new lease on life with the upcoming anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, with a new chapter also being created by the mangaka, and it seems that Loot Crate is looking to celebrate the Shinigami.

Though Bleach’s anime will be making a comeback this fall, animated by the original studio responsible for the series in Studio Pierrot, this isn’t the only time recently that we were able to revisit this supernatural world. Kubo’s spin-off series, Bleach: Burn The Witch, didn’t focus on the grim reapers of the Soul Society battling against Hollows, but instead showed us the story of two witches that battle against dragons in “Reverse London,” proving that there is far more magic and mysticism in this world than simply Ichigo and his friends. With Burn The Witch receiving an anime adaptation of its own, Kubo clearly is looking to expand the world of Bleach years after the manga and the anime originally came to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Loot Crate shared a new look at the upcoming Bleach Special Edition Crate, which is set to arrive this March, which will set Soul Society fans back around $75 USD and compile a number of merch items that take fans back to the universe of Ichigo Kurosaki:

The official description of this new Soul Society Loot Crate, which will include apparel, prop replicas, collectibles, and accessories, reads as such:

“Are you ready to become a Soul Reaper? Join Ichigo and the rest of his crew in celebrating the legendary action anime Bleach with this special edition crate. You’ll unbox a premium mix of officially licensed, exclusive collectibles and apparel from the series!”

Are you hyped for the return of Bleach’s anime this fall? Do you think Kubo will create more stories for the Soul Society in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shinigami.

Via Loot Crate