New ‘Bleach’ Poster Reveals Ichigo’s Dad Bod

It has been a long time since anime fans have heard from Ichigo Kurosaki. After the Soul Reaper wrapped his show a few years back, Tite Kubo responded by closing Bleach shortly afterwards, but the hero isn’t done yet.

No, Bleach has a live-action feature coming out in just a few weeks, and a new manga poster is celebrating with one grow-up Ichigo sketch. Oh, and it shows off what some would call his dad bod.

Over in Japan, the latest set of Shonen Jump magazines have gone live, and scans of the issue have made their way online. As you can see below, Yonkou Productions shared a scan of a new Bleach promo, and it reveals a drawing of Ichigo as an adult. And, yes — the Soul Reaper is looking mighty fine.

As you can see, Ichigo looks like the spitting image of his dad Isshin here. With his once unruly hair quaffed, Ichigo’s bone structure is as sharp as ever. The hero looks more mature here than he did when saving the world from Aizen, and his broad shoulers redefine dad bod goals.

Honestly, Orihime must be a very happy lady.

According to the advert, this drawing — and a ton others — will go live in a Bleach art collection. The book titled Bleach JET will compile more than 500 pieces of artwork by Kubo, and pre-orders are now open in Japan until the end of August. So far, there is no word on whether the book will be brought outside of Japan, but fans have their fingers crossed. After all, who wouldn’t want a few more sketches of Ichigo like this one…?

As for the live-action Bleach adaptation, it hits theaters on July 20 in Japan and has released its first full trailer. The film will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. The current cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki is MIYAVI, who will play Byakuya Kuchiki Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, and Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

How do you like Ichigo’s dad bod? Does it makes him a DILF? Or do you still fancy Ishida after all these years? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!