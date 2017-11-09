‘Bleach’ Character Designer Shares New Anime Artwork

Bleach may have come to a close already, but fans have yet to bid the series goodbye. Ichigo Kurosaki remains an important hero to millions of fans around the world, and it seems like one artist with Studio Pierrot isn’t ready to let the orange-haired hero fade away.

Over on Twitter, Masashi Kudo has kept up with his interest in Bleach and shared it with fans worldwide. The man is best-known for working on Bleach as the anime‘s character designer, and Kudo has shared new artwork of the series over on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, Kudo has revisited more than a few Bleach characters since the anime ended. While Ichigo and Rukia are staples in his collection, other Soul Reapers like Yoruichi Shihoin are also known to pop up from time to time.

For fans of the franchise, it is not too surprising to see Kudo keep up his work with Bleach. After all, the artist has said before that he’d be interested to see the anime get revived at some point. In fact, Kudo made sure to reiterate those hopes last year at the Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Festival when he spoke with fans.

When asked if the Bleach anime cold resume one day, Kudo admitted, “All the staff, including myself, hope that the anime can continue, but nothing has been decided yet.”

If the character designer keeps up his work, then Pierrot will definitely turn to him if the studio revives Bleach for a second go. It is hard to think that anyone else can pen Ichigo quite like Kudo can.

The Dynamic Duo

The Girls

Yourichi