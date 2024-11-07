Bleach x Puma Shares First Look at Sick Sneaker Collaboration

It is happening, Bleach fans. Over the past few years, the world has watched Ichigo Kurosaki stage a comeback, and it has been nothing less than impressive. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a definite hit, and the anime’s return has put it back on the global stage. In fact, all that attention has put Bleach before Puma, and it seems the athletic brand is gearing up its own Bleach collection.

Yes, that is right! Bleach x Puma is a go. Studio Pierrot and Shueisha are teaming up with Puma to bring the anime to a closet near you. That is, if you have the money.

Bleach Unites with Puma for New Sneaker Line

According to the team at Puma, this new collection is slated to launch in just a few days. “The highly popular manga Bleach has released collaboration items with Puma. Starting Friday, November 15th, sneakers inspired by the main character, Ichigo Kurosaki, and fan-favorite Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, along with T-shirts featuring iconic scenes from the series, will be available,” the company shared with fans.

Of course, netizens are eager to nab this collection, but there is no official word on whether Puma’s line will be a global one. For now, we will have to wait and see what the retailer does. But of course, fans are hoping for a global run even if it is limited.

The pricing of this Bleach x Puma collection is also to be determined. The average Puma sneaker can run upwards of $70 USD before tax. With this collaboration in mind, the Bleach sneakers will likely be a bit pricier than its normal counterparts. As for the shirts, Puma is fairly priced around $25 USD, so fans can start putting together their savings.

Bleach Is Back on Television With a New Season

As you can imagine, this Bleach x Puma collaboration has fans geeked, and we have the anime’s comeback to thank. Ichigo Kurosaki was a major shonen hero in the early ’00s, but his clout faded once the original Bleach anime ended in 2012. The project, which began in 2004, turned the Substitute Soul Reaper into a bonafide legend. While the Bleach manga carried on through 2016, anime fans begged for Ichigo to return to the small screen, and their wishes were finally heard in 2022.

After all, Studio Pierrot announced plans that year to adapt the manga’s final arc for television. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War went live after a long wait, and Ichigo came back stronger than ever. This fall, the anime brought the show’s third season to life, and it has been littered with original content crafted by Tite Kubo himself. In fact, the creator of Bleach has been heavily involved with the anime’s return, and you can feel that care in every episode.

Now, Puma is tapping into the power of Bleach, and it is not the only athletic brand doing so. Not long ago, Champs and ASICS confirmed a collaboration with Bleach for the holiday season. The line will give ASICS’ GT-2160 and GEL-NYC kicks an anime makeover. So if you want to learn more about this other Bleach crossover, you can find the ASICS deal here.

