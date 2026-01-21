It’s Einstein vs. Serial Killers in HIDIVE’s New Spring 2026 Anime: Watch the Epic Trailer

Albert Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton and more of history’s greatest minds are now being reincarnated in a huge new battle, and HIDIVE is showing off their major new anime coming this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. HIDIVE has already started the year with some brand new exclusives that fans can’t wait to see as part of the Winter 2026 anime season, but it’s now been made clear that they have some even bigger plans for new anime releases later this Spring. This includes a new show that HIDIVE themselves is helping to produce.

Petals of Reincarnation is the official anime adaptation for Mikihisa Konishi’s manga of the same name, and HIDIVE is co-producing the new production alongside Pony Canyon. Scheduled to be making its premiere in Japan this April, HIDIVE has dropped a cool new trailer and poster for the anime showing off how wild it’s going to get with its range of reincarnated talents of the past and more. You can check it out in action below along with more confirmed details about the anime ahead of its premiere.

When Does Petals of Reincarnation Come Out?

Petals of Reincarnation will be making its debut some time in April as part of the upcoming Spring 2026 anime season, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. The series will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE outside of Japan for fans in the United States, Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The anime will be directed by Shun Kudo at Benten Film with Atsuo Ishino handling the series composition, Haruna Kato providing character designs, and Kohta Yamamoto composing the music for Pony Canyon’s production.

Previously confirmed members of the voice cast include Shoya Chiba as Toya Senji, Wakana Maruoka as Haito Luo Buffett, and Ayane Sakura as John V Neumann. But with the release of this newest update, new members have been added to the cast with Haruka Shiraishi as A. Einstein, Kaito Ishikawa as I. Newton, Reina Ueda as F. Nightingale, Shugo Nakamura as Hiroshi Funasaka, and Marina Inoue as Jubei Mitsuyoshi. As for what this anime will actually entail, it’s a rather wild story with a wild central antagonist at the center of it all that fans won’t see coming.

What Is Petals of Reincarnation About?

“There exists an object known as the ‘Branch of Reincarnation’ that can grant people the talents of the past lives, so long as they slit their own throat with it,” HIDIVE’s synopsis for Petals of Reincarnation begins. “Toya Senji is a teenage boy struggling with low self-esteem after growing up in the shadow of his gifted older brother. He comes to the decision that academic studies are his last resort in the search for talent, but fails to find satisfaction despite constantly placing in the top 100 for national mock exams.”

The real twist comes after as, “In a twist of fate, Toya encounters one of his classmates, Haito Luo Buffett, a ‘Returner’ who has resurrected the talents of her past life using the Branch of Reincarnation, as she fights against a serial killer.” With past figures being reincarnated through their talents in the modern era, it’s not limited to good figures. There are also some major antagonists in the manga based on some very real evil people and that’s one of the reasons fans will want to check out HIDIVE this Spring.

