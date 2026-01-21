Frieren Season 2 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 2 (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now back in the mix with its highly anticipated second season as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, and the first episode of this new season has been a massive hit with fans. The first season of the anime has already made waves as it was regarded as one of the best releases of all time, and now that’s true for the second season after only a single episode released. That makes the wait for the next episode all the tougher, and thankfully that’s going to not be much longer with the first look at what’s next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has dropped the first look at Episode 2 of its run ahead of its premiere in just a couple of more days, and with it the anime is teasing the introduction of a mysterious new character. Along with showing off more of Frieren, Stark and Fern as they take on their next adventure, the first look also seems to be teasing some kind of battle we’ll see next. You can check out the first look images from Frieren Season 2 Episode 2 below.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2 Episode 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 2 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on Friday, January 23rd at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India following its release in Japan. Given how big of a deal the premiere for the new season has been since it released, there’s a hope that this second episode will follow suit as the official website for the anime teases Frieren and the others’ run in with the mysterious Southern Hero.

“Frieren and the others are asked to polish a statue of a hero in a village in the northern countries,” the synopsis for the episode tease. “The statue is not of Himmel, but of the ‘Hero of the South,’ once hailed as the strongest man in the world. Frieren remembers the time when she first met the ‘Hero of the South.’ Later, when they visit the castle town of Count Dach, Frieren and the others are asked by the lord to ‘recover a treasured sword from the demons.’”

What’s Next for Frieren Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 isn’t going to be sticking around for as long as the first season did, however, as the anime has also confirmed that Season 2 is only going to last for ten episodes. This isn’t a dealbreaker for fans as each episode seems to be offering the same kind of talent and quality that the first season did, but it’s still nowhere near as long of an experience that fans were able to have with the first season.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been facing multiple hiatuses with its original manga release, so unfortunately this number of episodes for the new season does make sense as the anime production needs to avoid also hitting those same hiatuses. But we’ll just have to see how it all works out with the rest of these new episodes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!