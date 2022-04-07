Bleach to Release Special 20th Manga Volume

Bleach is known the world over for its supernatural thrills, and this year will be a big one for the series. Not only is its creator Tite Kubo thinking up new manga ideas but the anime will return this fall with a brand-new arc. It seems Ichigo Kurosaki is on the up and up, so of course, it makes sense the manga is releasing a special anniversary volume for fans of Bleach to collect.

The product reveal was shared by Viz Media not long ago, and it was there fans were Bleach volume one is getting an exclusive 20th-anniversary print. It will no doubt become a collectible with readers, and you can pre-order the book right now on Amazon. The price is locked in at $9.99 USD with its release date set for August 2nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Celebrate the 20th anniversary of international smash-hit Bleach with this exclusive edition of volume 1,” the volume’s description reads. “Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace. Find out why Tite Kubo’s Bleach has become an international manga smash-hit!”

“Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn’t change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia–who is slowly regaining her powers–it’s Ichigo’s job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace.”

READ MORE: Bleach Creator Shows Off New Art Of Ichigo | Bleach Creator Drops Major Update About the Anime’s Future

For those curious about Bleach, Kubo got the series underway back in August 2001, so its 20th anniversary was technically last fall. The manga ran for 15 years and produced a hit anime between 2004 and 2012. The show ended before Kubo’s manga could be adapted in full, so that is why Bleach is being revived this fall. Kubo’s final arc will be brought to the screen at last, and fans are eager to see how the Thousand-Year Blood War arc plays out in the anime.

Will you be adding this special edition of Bleach to your library? How hyped are you for the series to make its big return to television? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.