Bleach Confirms Release Date for Final Season Trailer (And It’s Very Soon)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to be returning for its final slate of episodes next year, and the anime has finally confirmed that the first trailer for the final season is coming our way very soon. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War rounded out its third cour of episodes last year as Ichigo Kurosaki and the others have finally started to deal with the final of Yhwach’s forces, but it was clear that the final battles have only just began. Fans have been eagerly waiting this grand finale ever since, and it’s coming our way soon.

Bleach previously announced it was going to be one of the many franchises taking the stage during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 stage over the December 20-21 weekend in Japan, but now we’ve gotten a confirmation that the first trailer for the final season is going to be coming during the event as well. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially confirmed that the first trailer for the final season will be releasing on December 21st in Japan, so fans mark your calendars to be ready.

What to Know for Bleach: TYBW Part 4’s Trailer Debut

Pierrot Films / Viz Media

The first trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on December 21st, 1:30AM ET, and there’s already a link to the new trailer to keep an eye on. This is a big deal as it not only confirms that fans have a lot to look forward to during the Jump Festa 2026 presentation, and could come with even more information on top of it. There are still plenty of questions about what to expect from the episodes, and that of course includes when to actually expect to see them.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity confirmed it’s going to be releasing some time next year, but has yet to nail down a more concrete release window or date as of this time. If you wanted to catch up with the new anime run in the meantime, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories in both Japanese and English language options. This final season has also been licensed by Viz Media, so it’s likely going to debut with those streaming platforms (but has yet to fully confirm that).

What’s Going to Happen in Bleach’s Final Season?

Viz Media / Pierrot Films

The final few moments of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Calamity properly set the stage for Ichigo and the others’ final fights against Yhwach’s forces. There are about 30 chapters left to adapt from Tite Kubo’s original manga, and that’s plenty of material for these coming episodes. But the major promise heading into the finale is that there is also going to be lots of original content made for the anime as well, just as seen with the first three parts.

There’s a hope that the anime will expand on the scenes that fans want to see more of, and highlight those characters who tended to fade into the background with the coming episodes. Character designer Masashi Kudo teased this as well, “This time we’ll have more of those kinds of scenes. Those new aspects, I think they’re something to get excited about. I think even those who’ve read Bleach back in Jump, even they will have some new discoveries to look forward to. Like new characters. Yes, you’ll definitely get to see some of them.”

