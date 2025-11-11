Bleach Creator Shares Promising Update on Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4

2026 will be a crucial year for fans as Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 will conclude the main story, ten years after the manga ended. The original ending was incredibly controversial back in the day, and many were dissatisfied with the rushed wrap-up and unanswered questions. However, the only reason for it was that the years of weekly serialization had taken a massive toll on creator Tite Kubo’s health. The anime is expected to improve a few things and have a better conclusion than the manga. Kubo has been working closely since the TYBW Arc started being adapted in the anime, and now the ending is closer than ever. Although the final part is expected to premiere next year, the release date has yet to be announced. However, the creator finally shared a major update on Klub Outside, an official website for fans located in Japan, where they can register and ask questions about the series.

The website launched in 2021, and since then, Kubo has answered several hundred questions. The recent Q&A was published this month, where Kubo revealed that he’s currently in the middle of reviewing the storyboards, and he can easily tell that the studio is aiming for high-quality episodes. Since the website is only accessible by registered members, several major fan accounts on X shared the recent update, including @0ciha and @IchigoTaicho9. TYBW Part 4 is expected to have a lot more original scenes compared to the other parts, which has fans all the more excited. The production will soon be reaching its final phase, after which the anime will unveil the main trailer and release window.

Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Is Going to Be Better Than Ever

Image courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Those who have already read the manga would know that the final phase of the battle and the plot twists include some of the best moments in the series, regardless of the controversial ending. In December last year, the creator even confirmed that the final part will have so much original content that we might even get entire episodes of original scenes. The mangaka has previously created anime original characters for TYBW during Jushiro Ukitake’s backstory, so we can expect the same if the original scenes in the final part again include new characters.

Furthermore, the anime-only content works in favor of the studio since they don’t have a lot of manga chapters to create a 13-episode season. Part 3 ends around Chapter 656 of the manga, so the fourth part has 30 chapters left to cover. As hinted in Part 3, the final part will delve deeper into the history of the Soul King and the Soul Society while covering the final showdown between Ichigo and Yhwach. We will see the true extent of Ichigo’s powers and everything he has achieved after strengthening his resolve and even training with Squad Zero. It won’t just be the protagonist, but even the underrated characters will get a chance to shine in this final showdown against the Quincies.

