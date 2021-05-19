Bleach Cosplay Unleashes Ichigo's Inner Hollow

✖

2021 marks the twenty-first anniversary of the beloved Shonen franchise, Bleach, and while a new anime adaptation for the "Thousand-Year Blood War Arc" has already been confirmed, fans are waiting for news as to when they can expect Ichigo to return, with one fan expressing their love of the series with some stylish new Cosplay. With last year seeing the arrival of the spin-off series, Bleach: Burn The Witch, which followed two new characters in the world of Soul Society who found themselves facing off against dragons more so than Hollows, it seems as if Tite Kubo's creation will most certainly have a future.

Throughout the Shonen franchise, Ichigo discovered that he had the ability to tap into a new kind of energy that most members of the Soul Society could not, with Kurosaki discovering that he had an energy that stemmed from the world of Hollows, giving him an evil personality residing in his inner mind while also managing to rely on the insane power associated with it. Following the mission to rescue Rukia in the early parts of the series, Ichigo would dive further into the world of Hollows and discover that his origins meant he was born to be a part of the supernatural world of Shinigami.

Instagram Cosplayer Miyu_Ameya shared this take on Ichigo Kurosaki that blends his typical look as a Soul Reaper fighting against Hollows threatening the mortal world, and the Hollow Mask that introduced some insane new elements into the franchise created by Tite Kubo:

Since Bleach came to an end a few years back via Weekly Shonen Jump, the story of Ichigo Kurosaki seemingly came to a definitive close as Tite Kubo hasn't revealed any plans of revisiting the main character of the franchise. Though Bleach: Burn The Witch did revisit the world of the Soul Society as mentioned earlier, fans have been waiting to see if Ichigo and his fellow shinigami will make a return appearance with new stories via the manga or the anime.

What do you think of this take on Ichigo's half Hollow form? Do you think we'll see the arrival of the "Thousand-Year Blood War Arc" at some point this year to celebrate Bleach's twenty-first anniversary? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.