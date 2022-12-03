Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.

Ichigo's fight against Yhwach, which took place immediately after the Sternritter head had killed Yamamoto, the leader of the Soul Society, did not go as the Shonen hero had planned to say the least. Kurosaki came dangerously close to dying as a result of this battle, but learned some hidden truths about himself and his history with the Quincy family as a result. Ichigo might be a substitute Soul Reaper, but his mother just so happened to be a member of the Quincy Family herself, which might be hinting at the idea that the Shonen Shinigami might be harboring some new abilities that he has never used up to this point. Considering how strong Yhwach is, Ichigo's going to need all the help he can get.

Bleach: Thousand Year Hollow

Instagram Cosplayer Tehyaik shared this fresh take on Ichigo Kurosaki's Hollow form, which caused the Substitute Soul Reaper quite a few problems earlier on in the series but would eventually make him gain some serious strength as a result of learning to come to terms with his ties to the Arrancar:

Bleach's latest revival is translating the final full arc of the manga from creator Tite Kubo, though the mangaka hasn't revealed that he will be bringing the Shonen series back to the pages of Shonen Jump. Last year saw the arrival of a new story featuring the Soul Society while also setting up the potential for new stories that would see Ichigo and his friends facing some familiar faces that are looking for revenge against the Shonen heroes.

What do you think of this fresh take on everyone's favorite substitute Soul Reaper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.