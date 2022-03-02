Bleach Fan Lets Loose Ichigo’s Hollow in New Cosplay

The world of Bleach certainly earned its place as one of the biggest shonen franchises of all time, with Ichigo Kurosaki growing by leaps and bounds over the course of the series’ history. With the anime set to return later this year via the anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, that will see Studio Pierrot returning to the series for the new season, and Tite Kubo recently creating a new chapter, one fans is celebrating the Shonen by diving into Ichigo’s darkest days via unique Cosplay.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is set to adapt what was originally considered the series finale for Bleach’s manga, but last year saw Tite Kubo, the creator of the series, return to his masterpiece by creating a new chapter in the lives of the Soul Society. In the latest special one-shot, Kubo showed us the lives of the Soul Society years following the end of the Blood War, with Ichigo and his friends having aged up quite a bit. With Ichigo and Orihime now having a child of their own, it will be interesting to see if Kubo returns with new chapters in the future or if this latest entry was the true end of the road.

Instagram Cosplayer Cosplay With Bee took the opportunity to share her take on Ichigo and his Hollow side, using a combination of makeup and contact lenses to bring back the terrifying side of the Shonen protagonist that granted him a major upgrade but at a serious price:

While the Thousand-Year Blood War is coming to the small screen, there has been no news as to whether or not the latest special chapter from Kubo is set to receive an anime adaptation as well. With so many anime franchises receiving comebacks in recent years, we doubt that we’ve seen the last of new stories from Tite Kubo within the world of the Soul Society.

What do you think of this new take on Ichigo’s more twisted side? Do you think that Bleach’s manga will receive new chapters this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.