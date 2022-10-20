Bleach Cosplay Gendswaps The Anime's Best Character, Kenpachi

Bleach has returned to the small screen with its anime adaptation bringing to life the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, as the Soul Society must now stare down the Quincy Family, or more specifically, the Quincy Family branch that has an ax to grind with the Shinigami. While Kenpachi, the fan-favorite character that has an intense love for battle and fights without the use of his Bankai, has yet to appear in the newest episodes, one fan has brought the Soul Society Captain back to life with a twist.

Kenpachi first introduced himself as a villain attempting to take down Ichigo Kurosaki in a battle that pushed the substitute Soul Reaper to his limit. With Rukia under lock and key and looking down the barrel of a death sentence for losing her powers, the one-eyed Shinigami didn't care so much for Rukia's fate as he did for simply finding a worthy opponent that could give him a fight unlike anything else he's experienced. Kenpachi's personality, and the fact that he is so powerful without truly diving into his real strength, has made the Shonen character beloved amongst the anime community and we're sure many Shonen fans are counting down the days until he returns for the Thousand Year Blood War Arc.

Who Needs A Bankai Anyway?

Instagram Cosplayer Izzy Kento shared this fresh take on the beloved Soul Society brawler, with Kenpachi proving himself to put his life on the line in every battle in which he is involved and will sure to make a splash when he dives back into the anime adaptation via the Wandenreich's rein of terror:

The Quincies haven't been shy about causing some serious bloodshed in the two episodes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Arc, with neither the Soul Society nor the former villainous race known as the Arrancar safe from the Wandenreich's reach. While Ichigo and his friends have already come into contact with these new villains, Kenpachi sure is going to get a workout regardless of which member he eventually squares off against.

When do you think Kenpachi will return to fight as a part of the Thousand Year Blood War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.