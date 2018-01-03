Remember When ‘Bleach’s Creator Drew ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’?

Back when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was celebrating its 25th Anniversary, other manga creators from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump got into the celebration and release their very own takes on Hirohiko Araki’s original creations.

This also meant that Tite Kubo, creator of Bleach, put his distinct flavor on one of Araki’s characters, Ghiaccio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 5, Vento Aureo.

Ghiaccio was one of the ancillary antagonists of Vento Aureo. A member of La Squadra di Esecuzione, he used his ice stand, White Album (which was a reference to The Beatles’ White Album), to cover his body in ice armor and lower the temperature of the air around him to frigid temperatures.

Kubo’s take on Ghiaccio certainly makes the villain seem cooler, and even slightly resembles one of Kubo’s own creations, Szayelaporro Granz, the eighth Espada in Aizen Sosuke’s arrancar army.

