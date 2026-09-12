Crunchyroll’s Major Isekai Already Has a Finale Date For Latest Season After Its Biggest Plot Twist

The Fall 2026 anime season is less than a month away, and the new lineup is more exciting than ever with the return of Black Clover, The Apothecary Diaries, and some of the most anticipated series with new sequels. The final quarter of the year also has a list of exciting new anime series lineup for this season. However, before the Fall 2026 anime series are released, fans will have to bid farewell to the ongoing series. Summer was yet another exciting quarter for fans thanks to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4, Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2, and at least a dozen more shows.

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Of course, this also includes the latest Season 3 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, one of the most controversial and biggest anime series on Crunchyroll. The latest season was more intense than ever, with several plot twists and a looming threat in Rudeus’ seemingly peaceful life. September is almost halfway over, which means fans will soon have to bid farewell to the latest season of the anime.

When Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Ending?

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be ending its Season 3 on September 28th, 2026. The anime has already released 11 episodes so far, meaning the finale is closer than ever. For those watching the series in English dub instead, Season 3 will wrap up the dubbed version on October 12th, 2026. Just like most anime on the platform, the English dub faced a two-week delay, but the release time is the same as the subbed version at 8:00 A.M. PT.

The latest season has been scheduled for 14 episodes, and it likely won’t be returning with another cour. Unlike the first two seasons, Season 3 has only been confirmed for one cour. However, the anime still has to cover a huge chunk of the light novel and its sequel story, so we can expect more seasons in the future. Any updates on the next season will be revealed after the Season 3 finale.

What Is Happening in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3?

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The anime just went through its fourth turning point, and it’s the biggest one so far, as it introduced a time-travel twist. The latest turning point is somehow tied to the Man-God who appears in Rudeus’ dream to offer him advice. The mysterious entity has a blank and featureless face with a noticeable grin. Because his face is blurry, it makes it impossible for Rudeus to remember his face. Even so, Rudeus still trusted the mysterious being in his dreams who offered a hand when he was vulnerable.

However, right after the conversation with Man-God, Rudeus encountered an old man who appears to be his older version from the future. The old man warns Rudeus against trusting the Man-God. Considering how the future version of Rudeus was forced to turn back time, it’s clear that a major tragedy took place in the future and it’s somehow related to the Man-God. We can expect the latest season on a major cliffhanger as the story will continue to delve deeper into what the Man-God truly wants from Rudeus.