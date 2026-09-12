31 Years Ago, This Shoujo Anime Changed The World in a Way You’d Never Expect

Just about every anime fan is familiar with shoujo staples like Ai Yazawa’s Nana, or even her slightly more niche hit series Paradise Kiss, but neither of these generation-defining stories would have been made possible without the success of Neighborhood Story. While Neighborhood Story wasn’t Ai Yazawa’s debut into the manga industry, her sophomore serialized work was quickly picked up by Toei Animation to receive an anime adaptation in 1995.

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Airing on September 10, 1995, Neighborhood Story followed Mikako Koda, an aspiring fashion designer locked in a heated rivalry with one of her classmates. The coming-of-age series follows the classic “boy next door trope” as Mikako begins reassessing her feelings for her childhood friend and neighbor Tsutomu after they make it to high school and he begins to become more popular due to his resemblance to a pop star.

Neighborhood Story Laid The Groundwork For Paradise Kiss And Nana

Courtesy of Madhouse

While Ai Yazawa has cemented her legacy as a shoujo mangaka with the success of Paradise Kiss and Nana, neither of those series would exist without the narrative influences of Neighborhood Story. Paradise Kiss, after all, acts as a direct sequel to Neighborhood Story, and even features frequent cameos from Mikako’s fashion brand Happy Berry. More importantly, Miwako, one of the main cast members of Paradise Kiss is the all grown-up younger sister of Mikako in Neighborhood Story. These references are incredibly charming, and while it’s not at all necessary to be familiar with Neighborhood Story to enjoy Paradise Kiss, it’s clear that the legacy of the series has let a mark on Ai Yazawa’s greater creative universe and on her characters. The same can be said about Nana, Ai Yazawa’s most popular work, which has similar callbacks to characters introduced in both of the formerly mentioned titles.

In all of Ai Yazawa’s works, fashion and tangible expressions of femininity are utilized to display character moods and the progression of their individual story arcs. Mikako’s personal narrative in Neighborhood Story set this trend in motion, as we see her creative visions being heavily effected by whatever is currently happening in her personal life. This character quirk is present in all of the characters featured throughout Yazawa’s later works, with characters like Hachi from Nana having her color palette and fashion style become more stereotypically mature and muted the longer that her circumstances begin to weigh down her emotional and mental state once she and Nana’s friendship begins falling apart.

How Neighborhood Story Left A Major Impact On Future Creatives

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Despite only being on the air for one year between 1995 and 1996, Neighborhood Story has left a major impact on modern shoujo and the world beyond it. Given the series strong focus on the fashion industry, it shouldn’t be surprising that the anime influenced real-world designers like AMIAYA, a twin-sister creative duo from Japan who have worked as DJs and fashion designers who established the label “jouetie”. The pair have, in numerous interviews, cited Ai Yazawa’s Neighborhood Story as their personal style bible growing up and breaking out into the fashion industry. Similarly, Phyllis Chan and Suzzie Chung from YanYan Knits have discussed how Ai Yazawa’s complex, meticulous attention to detail when designing her characters in Neighborhood Story was unlike anything else releasing at that time and inspired them as designers to think outside the contemporary box.

Despite its massive influence, unfortunately, Neighborhood Story hasn’t found a home on a massive streaming service for fans to dive into the series that started Ai Yazawa’s interconnected shoujo universe. However, thankfully, Viz Media distributes the official English translation of the manga in both print and digital, which can be purchased through retailers like Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, and Amazon.