Crunchyroll Action Anime Hit Confirms Early Season 3 Release Date With Big Debut Plans

The Fall 2026 anime season is less than a month away, and Crunchyroll is already preparing for some exciting surprises for fans. As the largest anime platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll always releases dozens of anime series each quarter. The platform adds new episodes of these series shortly after the Japanese broadcast, making it easier for fans to watch them as soon as possible. Additionally, Crunchyroll just confirmed a new theatrical release for one of the most anticipated anime sequels. According to a Press Release, Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 will make its early U.S. premiere on October 10th, 2026, 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM ET at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Room 408.

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The U.S. premiere is part of Crunchyroll’s New York Comic Con lineup. It’s one of the largest annual conventions dedicated to Western comics, series, graphic novels, video games, anime, manga, and more. Fans attending the convention will be able to watch the first two episodes of Season 3 months before its debut.

When Is Shangri-La Frontier Season 3 Coming Out?

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While the early premiere is surely an exciting surprise, it’s limited to only those visiting Crunchyroll’s panel during this year’s NYCC. Shangri-La Frontier will officially begin streaming Season 3 in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 anime lineup. The exact release date and streaming time will be revealed shortly before its global premiere, so fans will have to wait for a while before getting more updates.

Additionally, the episode count will also be shared after the third season’s premiere. The upcoming season will be available on Crunchyroll before making its way to other platforms. Netflix later on added both seasons of the anime, but it hasn’t confirmed streaming the series weekly in the U.S. However, we can expect Season 3 to be added to the platform after all the episodes have been revealed.

What to Expect From Shangri-La Frontier Season 3

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This critically acclaimed series is based on the acclaimed action fantasy manga written by Katarina and illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji. Shangri-La Frontier isn’t typically an iseaki, but it’s just about the characters hopping into the game world to play some cool video games. The unique concept makes it all the more exciting, and the upcoming season will be more intense than ever. The latest Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger, so it can pick up the story from the Dragon Upon Dragon! Off to Unravel the Truth and the Unknown Arc.

Sunraku has yet to take on Ctarnidd, but he has decided to take a break in the middle of the action. He will be teaming up with Oikatzo and Pencilgon before moving on to a whole new game as part of Oikatzo’s team in a global tournament with some of the best pro gamers. The trailer also confirmed new characters will be introduced in the latest season, who will play crucial roles in Sunraku’s journey.



