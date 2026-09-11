Crunchyroll’s Hottest New Shonen Series of 2026 Teases Its Epic Finale With a Final Trailer

2026 has been one of the best years for anime, and the Summer season helped solidify that with a shonen anime that emerged as one of the best of the year. It is Black Torch, which has increasingly emerged as the perfect shonen anime with each new episode. Adapted from the manga of the same name, which was cancelled in 2018, Black Torch has consistently proved why the manga should never have been cancelled. However, with its short run of only 19 chapters, unfortunately, even the anime is going to conclude very soon. Earlier today, a new detail was shared by Viz Media on its YouTube channel.

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A trailer was released, confirming that it was the final trailer, as the anime is headed towards its ending on Saturday, September 19, 2026, concluding the anime in just 12 episodes. As of this writing, 10 episodes of the anime have already been released, covering up to 15 chapters of the manga, with the final two episodes covering the last four chapters, which are also in the final volume of the manga. To gear up for the finale, which depicts the final battle of the series featuring humans and mononoke in an all-out battle, the final trailer perfectly positions all the key figures for the final two episodes.

Black Torch Releases Epic Final Trailer Ahead of Its 12-Episode Finale

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The final trailer for Black Torch emphasizes the core notion that the series has depicted through its protagonist and antagonist. Amagi, the leader of the Mononoke in this final war, has become adamant about making the Mononoke emerge as the leading entity in their war against humans. However, the trailer perfectly depicts his monstrosity, as he is even willing to kill Mononoke and consume them to enhance his own power. Meanwhile, the trailer also highlights the Black Torch unit, as the trio is fully prepared to go against the final force that Amagi is going to bring. But the main steal of the trailer is how it once again highlights the bond between Rago and Jiro.

Rago’s appreciation for the company he has developed with Jiro highlights the special connection between humans and Mononoke, with Jiro resonating with this notion through his cliché shonen hero dialogue. However, this is exactly what makes him and Black Torch a perfect shonen anime, as it embodies all the cliché elements of a shonen hero and simply embraces being a shonen anime. In the span of just 10 episodes, the series has echoed elements from Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man in some ways, making the anime engaging and ensuring it never falls flat.

But its short run is indeed a big hindrance and stops the series from becoming what it could have been, competing on the level of modern shonen anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Black Clover, and others. However, its short and fast-paced run also helps mark its own identity, essentially helping fans see what a shonen anime could feel like. The final two episodes of Black Torch are going to depict the battle in the best way possible, and fans shouldn’t miss them, as it could also be the best new shonen anime on Crunchyroll not just in 2026, but in recent years as well.