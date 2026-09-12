5 Short Anime Perfect For Beginners to Watch in 2026

Each year, the anime industry keeps rising in popularity and attracting more fans in the process. Thanks to the dozens of new series released each year, many curious people have been looking to venture into the world of anime. However, it’s often overwhelming to choose the right series for you, especially as a beginner. The anime industry is saturated with action Shonen and isekai series, which can’t appeal to all kinds of audiences. Not to mention that almost all new series release multiple seasons, which means you’ll have to wait at least a couple more years before new seasons.

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As a beginner, many would prefer to begin with a shorter series that wraps up the story within a few episodes and doesn’t require several years of commitment. Luckily for you, we know just the right series to start your anime journey this year. While the anime series on this list aren’t actually new, they are still relevant to this day, making it perfect to watch this year.

5) Banana Fish

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Eight years after its debut, Netflix finally picked up the English dub of the beloved MAPPA anime, Banana Fish. Last year, the AI dub controversy by Amazon’s Prime Video dashed any hopes for an official dub until Netflix confirmed it a few months later. The dub officially began streaming in August this year, making the anime a hit after several years. Banana Fish is one of the darkest Shojo anime of all time, as it deals with several sensitive topics.

Produced by the same studio as Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is loved for its beautifully tragic story and gorgeous animation. The story revolves around the lives of Ash Lynx, a 17-year-old gang leader living in New York City, and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer’s assistant. While investigating a cryptic phrase, Banana Fish, Ash realizes that it’s tied to a powerful drug and crime syndicate and gets entangled in all kinds of dangers.

4) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Image Courtesy of Studio Khara

Speaking of English dubs, Criterion revived the original dubbed episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion. This 1995 classic sci-fi anime has been streaming on Netflix for several years, but the English dub includes a new cast and crew, which isn’t anything like the original version. This means there’s no better chance to watch this anime, especially for beginners. This timeless classic is a masterclass in character writing, offering an exploration of its major players that’s way more complex and intriguing than many modern anime.

Instead of focusing on the technical aspects of the giant mecha genre, the story leaned into the mindset of the pilots operating them and how it would affect their mental health in the long run. While it certainly boasted stunning visuals, the true beauty of this anime is the show’s handling of character development.

3) Yuri!!! on Ice

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite the prequel film’s cancellation in April 2024, MAPPA’s original anime Yuri!!! on Ice still has a wide global fan base. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the anime, and while MAPPA had several surprises planned for fans, especially in Japan, nothing was related to the anime’s continuation. Regardless of the cancellation, the story ends on a rather impressive note, and it could be considered a fairly satisfying conclusion. Even if you’re not a beginner, it’s a perfect time to jog your memory as you rewatch this all-time classic.

The story centers around Yuri Katsuki, a figure skater who returns to Japan after a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale. Just when he’s decided to give up on his career as a figure skater, Victor Nikiforov, a five-time world champion, offers to become his coach after watching Yuri’s viral video. Eagerly accepting the offer from his idol, Yuri prepares himself for the fierce competition so he can take the gold medal home.

2) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This gorgeous anime by WIT Studio premiered in January 2026 exclusively on Netflix and immediately became a fan-favorite. The series is based on an original story written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shojo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers. Whether it’s the stunning animation by WIT Studio or the exceptional story and character development, this gorgeous anime is one of the best series of the year. The story takes place in the 1990s, following Lili Ichijouin, who travels alone from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London.

Unfortunately, her parents wouldn’t let her continue her studies if she didn’t rank at the top of her class. Under the immense pressure, she tries her best to make her dream of becoming a painter a reality. As she’s driven by her desperation, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student known not only for his talent but also his detachment from others.

1) Mob Psycho 100

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is often considered among the best Shonen series of all time, thanks to the exceptional story, stunning animation, fight choreography, and a satisfying ending. The anime wraps up the captivating story within three seasons, giving viewers everything they could ask for in a Shonen anime. Based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, the story centers around Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob, an eighth-grade student with destructive psychic abilities who decides to keep his powers hidden from the world.

In order to keep his powers honed, he works under Arataka Reigen, a scam artist who wants to make use of Mob’s terrifying abilities. Just as Arataka wanted, Mob fights evil spirits for him while using his powers under the guise of training. However, the troubles surrounding him never cease to exist. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, making it the perfect time to watch this beloved show.