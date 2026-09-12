A Legendary Sci-Fi English Dub Is Finally Streaming After 30 Years

The 1990s decade was a revolutionary era in the anime industry that connected Japanese pop culture to the Western audience, paving the path for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The vibrant world inside these anime was filled with action and adventure, which immediately captured viewers’ attention. It didn’t take long for anime to gather a major fanbase across the globe, and its popularity continues to rise even now. While the 1990s is often considered one of the most crucial decades for the Shonen demographic, series centering around sci-fi and mecha themes also thrived during that era.

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This also includes Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the most influential sci-fi anime franchises of all time. Last month, it was officially confirmed that Neon Genesis Evangelion, The End of Evangelion, and Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth will be coming to the Criterion streaming service on September 1st, 2026. Criterion also includes the original English dub for the ADV Films release of the series. This is the first time in three decades that fans are able to stream these original dub episodes. The anime’s English dub is already available on the official platform of Criterion, so don’t forget to check it out.

Criterion Brought The Biggest Streaming Release For Evangelion Fans After 30 Years

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The new list of episodes and movies of the Evangelion franchise is surely an exciting release for fans, but the original English dub is the biggest surprise here. The anime has been streaming on Netflix for several years now, but it includes an English dub from an entirely new cast and staff, which isn’t like the original version at all.

The original dub was more or less forgotten over the decades until Criterion revived it for fans. The platform is introducing a range of classic anime series and movies Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, K-ON!, and many more.

Neon Genesis Evangelion Has Confirmed a Brand New Anime

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The animation studio confirmed a new anime series in February this year as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the franchise. Studio Khara will be collaborating with CloverWorks, another major studio, for this upcoming project. CloverWorks is one of the most renowned animation studios in Japan, known for several beloved series such as Spy x Family, My Dress-Up Darling, and many more. An announcement video was also revealed along with the official confirmation, which shows glimpses of the background and the exceptional animation fans can expect for the new project.

Kazuya Tsurumari and Toru Yatabe, who have made their names in the industry by previously working on several projects of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, will be directing the new anime series. Not only that, but Yoko Taro, the creator of the NieR franchise, will write the original story of the upcoming anime project. As of now, a release window and any other details have yet to be revealed, and there’s no guarantee when we can expect an update.