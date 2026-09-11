Fall 2026’s Most Anticipated Adult Anime Faces Indefinite Delay Just Before Its Debut

There is only a month left before the Fall 2026 season arrives with waves of new anime; however, there is already some major bad news for one peculiar anime that could have been an interesting adult series, as it has just been delayed indefinitely. 2026 has been emerging as a very interesting year for adult anime, especially during this summer season. Two anime, Chainsmoker Cat and Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, emerged as the perfect adult anime, tackling the depressing realities of adult life in intriguing ways. However, the one that was about to be released in the fall, Junket Bank, was an interesting adult anime in its own right.

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The anime adaptation based on the manga of the same name was announced in March of this year, with the release date scheduled for October 5, 2026. However, on September 8, 2026, the anime’s official X account took to the platform to break the bad news. In the post, it stated that they realized the anime’s delay so close to its release could cause some anxiety; however, it had to be done due to problems with the project’s management and production. The unfortunate news is that the anime has been announced to be delayed indefinitely, which doesn’t bode well for the intriguing adult anime of Fall 2026.

Junket Bank Could Have Been 2026’s Most Interesting Adult Anime

Junket Bank could have been one of 2026’s most interesting adult anime, as the anime is based on the manga of the same name by Ikko Tanaka, which first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in July 2020. As of July this year, 22 volumes of the manga have been released, and it continues to go strong. The catchiest element of the series is indeed its premise, which revolves around a bank that operates as one; however, it has a special hidden side that serves as a highly exclusive casino for the bank’s high rollers. In this chaos, readers are introduced to a normal bank employee who, after being introduced to this chaotic underworld, becomes attracted to it as a source of entertainment in his boring life.

The high-stakes life that this underworld presents is elevated to a totally different level, giving the most fortunate, who are willing to take the risk, and the most unfortunate a stake in a life-or-death game where the losers pay the price. All of this is enjoyed by the casino’s highest rollers as they sit, watch, and enjoy the amusement. An anime with such an interesting premise hasn’t been released in a while, providing a new definition of adult anime and expanding the genre in an intriguing way. What makes this anime adaptation even more promising is the production team behind it.

With anime studio Cue behind it, famously known for the Kill Blue anime, and Seiji Kishi, who has worked as the director for Classroom of the Elite and Assassination Classroom, the project was proving that it could emerge as a really interesting series. However, the unfortunate incident stopped it from becoming a really interesting project, and with the update informing fans that Junket Bank will face an indefinite delay, they can forget about seeing it premiere anytime soon, let alone making a comeback in Fall 2026.