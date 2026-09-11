Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime From Dandadan’s Studio Already Has a Finale Date

The fall anime season is less than a month away, and the lineup is more exciting than ever with the return of Black Clover, The Apothecary Diaries, and some of the most anticipated series. The upcoming season also has a list of anime series lineup for this season. However, before the Fall 2026 anime series are released, fans will have to bid farewell to the Summer 2026 series. Summer was yet another exciting quarter for fans thanks to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4, Saga of Tanya the Evil Season 2, and more.

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Among the exciting new series, one of them includes Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, a breakout hit from the same animation studio as Dandadan. Science SARU is known for its stunning visuals and critically acclaimed anime series and movies. The studio didn’t disappoint with its latest Crunchyroll anime, and it’s easily one of the best in recent years. This historical anime is based on an acclaimed manga series written and illustrated by Tomato Soup. Now that September is here, the anime will soon be ending its first season.

When Is Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Ending?

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The anime will release the final episode of Season 1 on September 12, 2026. If you’re watching the dubbed episodes, you will be able to catch up on September 26, 2026. Crunchyroll anime usually have a two-week delay for dubbed episodes unless otherwise announced on the website. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia premiered on July 4, 2026, and it was later confirmed for a 12-episode season.

The manga is still ongoing, so there’s a pretty good chance the anime will return with a sequel. However, any information on the sequel will only be revealed after the first season’s broadcast in Japan. Luckily, it’s one of the biggest anime series of the year, so there’s a high likelihood that it will return with more seasons in upcoming years. The first season is only laying down the foundation of the story, but Sitara’s journey is far more complex and even darker in the manga.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Is One of the Best Anime of the Year

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Beneath the exceptionally stunning animation style, the series is much more complex and nuanced as it tackles some dark themes of war and slavery. The story is set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire, where a young girl named Sitara was chased out of her homeland after the death of her mother and ended up in a slave market. She was eventually picked up by a kind family of scholars who encouraged her to study.

After living with them for a few years, her life came crashing down once again when the Tus Militia fell at the hands of the Nomads. It didn’t take long for homes and lives to be destroyed by the Nomads, forcing Sitara to embark on a journey where she later becomes known as the Witch of Mongolia thanks to her advanced intellectual mastery of medicine and geometry.