Bleach’s Urahara is Ready for an Anime Return With Slick Cosplay

One slick Kisuke Urahara cosplay is ready to see the fan favorite former Soul Reaper’s return to anime when Bleach’s final arc makes its debut later this year! 2022 will see a number of highly anticipated projects make their debut, and it’s one of the most jam-packed years in recent memory given just how much is scheduled to air. This is especially true for the Fall 2022 schedule, which will include one of the most highly anticipated returns of the last decade, Bleach, as the anime finally adapts the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga series.

It’s a wild time to be a fan of the series as all of that anticipation will finally pay off after years of an utter lack of hope for the series to ever make a proper comeback. The final arc of Kubo’s original manga series brings back the fan favorites seen over the previous arcs, and this definitely includes Kisuke Urahara, who had developed some new tricks since the last time we had seen him in action. Until we actually get to see his anime debut, artist @rinnegoddess on Instagram has provided an awesome way to hype up his upcoming return with some truly awesome cosplay fit for the fan favorite! Check it out below:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is currently scheduled for a release this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an international launch outside of Japan when the new episodes debut. They officially describe the series as such, “Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger.

When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, comes under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich.

Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: ‘Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.’ The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!” But what do you think? Are you excited to see Bleach finally making its anime comeback? Which fighter are you most excited to see in action again soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!