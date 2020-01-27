Bleach Creator Tite Kubo Will Reveal New Series Soon

If you ask any fan who came into the world of manga and anime in the early 2000s, chances are that they’ll list Tite Kubo‘s Bleach as one of their standouts from the pack. Although the end of the series was far more unceremonious than one would expect when it initially began, Kubo’s series dominating Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump alongside Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece and Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto. But with Oda still releasing new chapters of One Piece to this day, and Kishimoto currently writing a new series of his own, there’s definitely been a loud demand to see what else Kubo has up his sleeve.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what Kubo is working on next as the staff for AnimeJapan 2020 revealed during a live presentation (as reported by Anime News Network) that they will be hosting an event on March 21st giving us the first look at Tite Kubo’s next series.

Confirmed to be in attendance at the upcoming event are Ichigo Kurosaki voice actor, Masakazu Morita, and Byakuya Kuchiki actor Ryotaro Okiayu, along with Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano. The other big draw beyond seeing a first look at Kubo’s next series is that the presentation will also be showing off a new project celebrating Bleach‘s 20th Anniversary.

There are currently no details as to what to expect from this announcement just yet, but it’s not like Kubo has been inactive in the years since Bleach’s ending. Not only did he release a special one-shot set in Bleach‘s universe (which might be getting a new OVA special according to recent reports), but he recently contributed new character designs for the latest game in the Sakura Wars franchise.

While fans would undoubtedly love to see more from the Bleach universe, an entirely new series from Kubo is just an exciting of a prospect. But what do you think? Want to see what Kubo has been cooking up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

